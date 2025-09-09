MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University community is turning to prayer and faith as they mourn the tragic deaths of two lacrosse team members killed in a crash on Friday.

Scott Michaud, 19, and Noah Snyder, 20, died in the accident, leaving the campus devastated but united in grief and support.

MU Athletics

"We will get through this. We will be stronger as the result," Marquette President Kimo Ah Yun said.

Ah Yun said the university is leaning into their faith during this difficult time.

Watch: Marquette University community finds strength in faith after lacrosse players' deaths

"You kind of work your way through it, but you don't expect it to happen, especially when they're so young," Ah Yun said.

Students and staff have come together to support one another through prayer and acts of remembrance. They have written sentiments on sidewalks with chalk and held prayer services across campus.

Marquette University

Julie Martin, a new student at Marquette, said she has already felt the love and support from the community following the tragedy.

"Just bringing Christ to the center of such a really difficult time for the campus," Martin said.

TMJ4 Julie Martin, Marquette Student

"It's been really beautiful to see the way in which everyone is acknowledging this," Martin said.

Martin noted that every staff member she has contacted since the accident has offered time for prayer for both the families and students affected.

"Every staff member that I have been in contact with since the accident have all mentioned, have given time for prayer for the family as well as the students," Martin said.

Student Matt Kuntaras said the response reflects Marquette's tight-knit community and the kindness Wisconsin and the Midwest are known for.

TMJ4 Matt Kuntaras, Marquette Student

The campus has resources available to help students and staff during this difficult time.

