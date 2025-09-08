'I feel for their families': Marquette community shares grief after car crash takes lives of two students

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University students expressed feelings of loss Monday, the first day of classes, after a car crash that killed two peers.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder. Both were members of the school's lacrosse team.

A 41-year-old driver was arrested following the crash on Friday. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential charges.

Both Michaud and Snyder have been described as great role models, teammates, and all-around good people.

"These are other students that had big dreams ahead of them, and I feel for their families. I feel for their friends," student Alexa Valadez told TMJ4.

"There's nothing you can say at a time like that, but I just hope they (family and friends) are feeling all the love and prayers from the Marquette community," student Aziah Lee said.

Lee did not know Snyder or Michaud personally, but says she went to a weekend service hosted by the school to mourn and show her support.

"The speeches were beautiful. Everyone was in tears. There was no way you didn't come to tears while you were there," Lee recalled. "That was actually a part of the mass that got me the most emotional because you hear how the students impacted the lives of other people."

Marquette University has a number of counseling resources available to the students and staff. Tours at the St. Joan of Arc Chapel are canceled this week to ensure it is a space of solace. A Taize prayer will be held at the St. Joan of Arc Chapel at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8.

