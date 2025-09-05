Crash reported at 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee; medical examiner responds

Milwaukee police responded to a crash at 27th and St. Paul around 5 p.m. Friday, with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirming a fatality at the scene.

Details about what led to the crash remain unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. A TMJ4 crew is at the scene gathering information and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

