MILWAUKEE — Two young lives were cut short Friday afternoon when 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder were killed in a car crash near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee. The driver of the other vehicle was arrested.

TMJ4 sat down with Scott's high school coach, Stefan Schroder, who had just learned the devastating news Saturday morning.

"I kind of just dropped my phone and broke down in disbelief. I'd just seen him a couple of weeks before, two or three weeks before," Schroder said.

Forster Goodrich/Marquette University Scott Michaud

"I told him how proud of him I was and how excited for him I was," he said.

Schroder had known Scott since he was a kid, describing him as a legend. Schroder will always remember Scott for how younger players looked up to him.

"He was a great mentor to young kids, he was a great teammate to his classmates, he was a great brother to his family, he was a great son to his parents. It was a privilege to have the honor to be able to coach him," Schroder said.

'It's just Devastating'; The Marquette community is mourning the two student-athletes killed in car crash

Saturday afternoon, students gathered at Marquette's Varsity Theater to mourn the loss of the two men.

Kaleym Racette was one of the attendees. He said he played with Noah in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League for multiple summers.

"He was one of the best players on any field he touched," Racette said.

"Especially the youth in the community. They look up to him a lot, especially his lacrosse skills. Everyone wanted to be like him because he was one of the best players on the team. Just tragic," he said.

Forster Goodrich/ Marquette University 43, Noah Snyder

Racette heard the news on Friday and made the trip from Detroit to say his final goodbye.

"It means everything for me, especially because I was not far away, so I came down to support my good friend and try to say my final goodbye, I'd say," Racette said.

As those who knew the two best start to mourn, they try to remember the impact Noah and Scott had.

"I know he was going to leave a great impact and legacy, and that hasn't changed even though the circumstances of things have," Schroder said.

