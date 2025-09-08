Search warrant reveals suspected OWI in crash that killed two Marquette University student athletes

MILWAUKEE — New details have emerged about Friday's fatal crash that killed two Marquette University student athletes, as TMJ4 has obtained a search warrant revealing a 41-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly operating while intoxicated causing death.

The search warrant, obtained by TMJ4, provides the first detailed account of the investigation into the crash that claimed the lives of two student athletes who were passengers in an SUV.

According to the warrant, the suspect was driving a Ford Ranger when she crashed into the SUV carrying several Marquette students. The document reveals officers immediately suspected impairment when they arrived at the scene Friday night.

Court records included in the search warrant state the suspect "had slurred speech and the odor of intoxicants were emanating from her breath" during the initial interview.

The warrant shows the woman admitted to officers that she drank two Steel Reserve beers prior to the crash. Field sobriety tests conducted at the scene revealed more than a dozen signs of impairment, including difficulty keeping her balance and bloodshot eyes.

The purpose of the search warrant is to test the suspect's blood to determine her exact blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

The document also reveals the suspect had a prior OWI conviction from 22 years ago.

The suspect is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail. TMJ4 is not naming her at this time because charges have not yet been filed.

