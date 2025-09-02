'We don't have the resources': Police union president supports National Guard deployment to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Association is supporting the potential deployment of the National Guard to help address the city's crime issues, citing a severe staffing shortage of nearly 300 officers.

"I welcome the National Guard in Milwaukee, but the thing is, we don't have to go there. We don't have to do that if the mayor would just do the right thing," Alex Ayala, Milwaukee Police Association president, said.

The debate over National Guard deployment intensified after Vice President J.D. Vance said the federal troops could be sent to Milwaukee upon request. Mayor Cavalier Johnson has firmly opposed the idea, calling it "unneeded and inappropriate."

Police union cites safety concerns

Ayala said the department's staffing crisis has created safety issues for both officers and residents.

"It's a safety issue. It's an officer safety issue. And I'm in favor for anything that can help my officers be more safe on the streets, and second, have the citizens of Milwaukee be safe," Ayala explained.

"We don't have the resources," he said.

The union president attributed the staffing shortage to officers leaving for other departments that offer better wages, fewer service calls, and more supportive leadership.

"Other departments are just poaching Milwaukee, so the officers are leaving because they have better wages, less calls for service, nobody's shooting at them, and their mayor supports them. I mean, why would you not leave and go somewhere else," Ayala said.

Ayala blamed the retention problems on gridlocked contract negotiations between the police union and Johnson's administration.

"I welcome the National Guard, but that's just going to be a temporary band-aid to a problem," Ayala said.

Mayor maintains opposition

Johnson reiterated his belief that National Guard deployment is both "unneeded and inappropriate." The mayor's office said the union and city are in arbitration and characterized the union's statements about the National Guard as "unnecessary posturing."

Residents divided on proposal

Milwaukee residents expressed mixed opinions about bringing in the National Guard to address ongoing issues, including street takeovers and violence in entertainment districts.

"I just think it's time for a change," said Jaquar Griffin, who lives in Milwaukee.

However, Jeff Schalk, who moved to Milwaukee in May, disagreed.

"I'm from California, and it actually seems much safer here than where I come from," Schalk said. "I really don't think that the federal government should be participating in law enforcement on the local level," he added.

Griffin said he could support National Guard deployment if handled carefully.

"I think it could be, but I think it needs to be delicate," Griffin said.

The debate continues as Milwaukee grapples with street takeovers and recent violence in entertainment districts while facing significant police staffing challenges.

