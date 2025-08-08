Mayor to address recent violence in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will hold a news conference Friday to address a recent string of violence downtown.

In the month of July alone, nine people were shot in the busy entertainment district. Three of the victims died as a result of their injuries.

Two women were also seriously injured when a vehicle crashed through a barricade in the area.

During an emergency meeting at City Hall held last week, Milwaukee police said they would dedicate more officers to Water Street during the weekend; however, it has been noted that the police force is already short-staffed.

Community activist Shawn Moore told TMJ4 that all he heard from the emergency meeting was reactive steps rather than proactive solutions.

He said he wanted to see plans for “de-escalation before the incident reaches that boiling point.

At Friday's news conference, Johnson will be joined by law enforcement and business partners. He is expected to share what steps have been taken to address "late night and early morning disorder and violence in the downtown area."

Johnson's office also said he will also "outline proactive steps being implemented."

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water Street.

