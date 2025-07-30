Milwaukee city leaders to meet Wednesday to address ‘violence and disorder’ on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee city leaders are meeting Wednesday morning to address a surge in violence on Water Street after nine people were shot in the busy nightlife district over the past three weekends. Three of those shooting victims have died.

The meeting comes as concerns mount over public safety in the popular entertainment area, with communication expected from the Milwaukee Police Department, according to a city meeting agenda.

Two women were also seriously injured when someone drove through a barricade. The driver was cited for failing to yield and driving without insurance or car registration but has not faced more severe charges.

Alderman Bob Bauman expressed outrage over the lack of charges during a Public Safety and Health Committee meeting at City Hall on Monday.

“They clearly are not taking reckless driving seriously in this city,” Bauman said.

The alderman called for the driver to be arrested immediately and for felony charges to be referred to the district attorney’s office.

TMJ4 will attend the meeting to bring your questions to elected officials and police. If you have questions you want answered, send them to TMJ4.com/letstalk.

