Milwaukee entrepreneur and promoter killed in Water Street shooting, four others shot

MILWUAKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quintuple shooting that occurred just after midnight Saturday, leaving two people dead and three others injured. The shooting took place near the intersection of Water and Michigan streets, in a popular nightlife entertainment district.

One of the people killed has been identified as Antwan Hogans, known affectionately in the community as “Tweezy.” A second victim died at the hospital. TMJ4 News is working to confirm that person's identity.

Friends, family, and community leaders gathered outside his hookah shop on Fond du Lac Avenue to honor the memory of a man they describe as a mentor and positive influence in their lives.

“I just really lost somebody, man. I don’t know how I’m going to come back from it,” said a heartbroken friend of Hogans, William Gardner.

Gardner expressed his disbelief at the loss.

“That was a good friend; he was not supposed to go. They were not supposed to do that to him. Not him. I wish to God he would've just turned around. Just turn around and let them see you. Let them know it’s Tweezy. They might not have done it," he said.

Hogans, 52, was working as a promoter for bars and clubs in the area when he was caught in the crossfire, according to those who knew him.

Gardner struggles to make sense of the senselessness of the shooting.

“And then just to come up and pull a shooting like that. No care. No, nothing in the world. Do you know how you just damaged all the people out here," he said.

Described as a great father, friend, and community advocate, Hogans's passing has left a deep impact on those around him.

“He’s really an inspiration to hundreds of people in the city, between music, and promoting, and just showing the city love, doing things for charity, just giving back to the city any chance he can,” said friend B Fire.

“This is really a hit to the gut for the community,” added Lynn Alexandria, another friend of Hogans.

As the community mourns the loss of Hogans, police continue their search for suspects in the shooting.

In addition to Hogans, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Saturday that a second victim died at the hospital.

Police say the three other people injured in the shooting suffered non-fatal injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD released the following statement regarding the shooting and other recent incidents of violence in the downtown entertainment area:

"Recently, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has responded to violent incidents in our downtown entertainment district area in the 600 block of N. Water Street, including a quintuple shooting that occurred early this morning.

MPD has been proactively working with our intergovernmental partners including the Common Council and the City Attorney’s Office to address these issues.

MPD is dedicated to working with our elected officials, our public safety partners and the community to cultivate a safe environment for everyone to enjoy our city especially during this summer.

MPD asks that we all do better at resolving conflict without resorting to gun violence. MPD will not tolerate violent behavior in our city and will hold those who engage in violence accountable.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent violent acts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

We are always better together.

Community leaders, including some of the City of Milwaukee's Office of Community Wellness and Safety also gathered to call on the community to unite against violence in the city.

