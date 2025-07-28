Witness shares video of Water Street shooting Sunday; Retired police chief weighs in

MILWAUKEE — Cell phone video captured the moments a crowd on Water Street scattered under gunfire Sunday morning— one of two shootings that happened over the weekend near the downtown Milwaukee bar district.

Milwaukee police said a 31-year-old man was shot around 2:34 a.m. Sunday near the 1300 block of West Water Street. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and went to a local hospital for treatment.

The day before, a 21-year-old man was shot just after 1:15 a.m. near the 1400 block of Water Street. Police said that the person also survived; however, they have not announced any arrests in either case.

Alex, who witnessed the Sunday shooting, said he was recording when he heard the gunshots from across the street.

“Then they started really shooting — 30 shots,” he said. “We were just jetting out of there after that.”

Milwaukee police routinely block off Water Street on weekends and deploy officers in the area, as well as on horseback.

TMJ4 News Alex

“Every time I do come out here, police [are] on every corner,” Alex said. “Police were right there, so I was surprised they started shooting.”

This marks at least the third weekend in a row where violence has happened downtown, prompting renewed concerns from residents and business owners.

Chuck Padgett, a retired police chief from West Allis, spent nearly three decades in law enforcement and weighed in on the ongoing issues.

“Officers and horses are strong deterrents and work well for crowd control,” Padgett said. “A visual deterrent is critically important.”

He emphasized, though, that not all violence can be prevented.

“These incidents are often spontaneous,” he said. “People show up, get into an argument, and pull out a gun.”

TMJ4 News Chuck Padgett

He said, in his experience, city leaders and police should work together to respond. Padgett also discussed tools like curfews, loitering ordinances, and private security partnerships as possible ways to manage crowds—though none offer guaranteed results.

“You can’t search everyone walking down the street,” he said. “It comes down to coordination between aldermen, business owners, and the police department.”

Alex believes community members also have a role.

“Try to just bring everyone together,” he said. “I feel like everyone’s really divided.”

He suggested more programs for youth and more active foot patrols.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information can contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

