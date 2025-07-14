‘We need real action’: Business owner, patrons push for safer downtown after deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — A shooting that killed two people and injured three others near Milwaukee’s Water Street on Saturday has prompted renewed calls for action from police and local business owners.

“The sad reality is we have families dealing with tragic loss, and we need to prevent it from happening in the future,” said Hyacinth Nembhardt, owner of Tropic on Water.

Milwaukee police reported that gunfire erupted around 12:02 a.m. Saturday near the 600 block of North Water Street in a popular downtown entertainment district.

Family said the shooting killed 52-year-old Antwan Hogans, known as “Tweezy,” and 39-year-old Kevin Lewis, known as “Bubbs.”

TMJ4 News 52-year-old Antwan Hogans (left) and 39-year-old Kevin Lewis (right).

Emergency crews transported three other victims—ages 30, 32, and 34—to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said they are expected to survive.

Nembhardt said the nearby shooting disrupted business and alarmed customers.

“We were fully packed that night, and as soon as that happened, it impacted our business,” she said.

Patron Tyreese Evans, who knew one of the victims, said the violence hit close to home,

“I cried. I know Tweezy—that’s my friend,” Evans said. “Ain’t no more fighting now. They are just shooting. Bullets don’t have a name.”

TMJ4 News Tyreese Evans



The Milwaukee Police Department said this is one of several recent violent incidents downtown.

In a statement, the department said it is working with the Common Council, City Attorney’s Office, and other agencies to strengthen safety measures in the area.

“MPD will not tolerate violent behavior in our city and will hold those who engage in violence accountable,” the statement read.

While police said they are stepping up efforts, Nembhardt urged police and city leaders to increase visible patrols near their bars and restaurants on weekends.

“We need that same type of vigilance down here on Water Street,” she said. “We obviously can’t go into everybody’s home, but what we can do here is have a bigger police presence.”

TMJ4 News Hyacinth Nembhardt

She also encouraged city leaders to collaborate with business owners on a long-term plan.

“Don’t get me wrong—they do a great job. But we need something consistent and sustainable. I would love to know, as the owner of an establishment, what can we do? What does that look like?” she asked.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case. Investigators continue to review evidence and seek information.

Anyone with details about the shooting can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip