MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Multiple intersections across Milwaukee bore the scars of illegal street takeovers this Labor Day weekend, with tire marks still visible on concrete and residents expressing shock at the dangerous spectacle that unfolded in their neighborhoods.

Milwaukee police responded to more than a dozen street takeovers from Saturday night into Sunday morning, arrested three people, towed six cars and cited four individuals.

At 17th and Walnut, one of the many intersections that was taken over, tire marks remain burned into the concrete as evidence of the weekend's events.

Watch: Neighbors 'stunned' by Milwaukee street takeovers

"I've seen it on social media all the time, but no never in real life," Tyler Schilt said.

Schilt, who was visiting Milwaukee over the weekend, witnessed one of the takeovers firsthand and captured video of the chaos.

"I went out there, they're out there throwing fireworks and a bunch of cars are starting to pile up and everything, and so I go to get my phone, I'm like, 'oh they bout to start wilin' out.' I get my phone, by the time I'm back out there, they had a ring of fire going on, they're doing donuts around the ring of fire, more and more kids are just coming out, it was crazy," Schilt explained.

The spectacle lasted only a few minutes before police arrived to break it up, according to Schilt.

Residents living near the affected intersections were shocked when shown footage of what occurred in their neighborhoods.

"I'm surprised nobody got killed," Veronica Neff said.

Neff, who lives near 17th and Walnut, said she heard noise during the night but didn't investigate.

"I just can't believe it, I did hear noise, but like I said, I didn't get up, and I'm just, I'm really stunned by that," Neff said.

Another neighbor, Abby, described her reaction as shocking.

"I don't normally encounter things like that," Abby said.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras also captured another takeover at 6th and Clybourn downtown, demonstrating the widespread nature of the weekend's illegal activities.

The frequency of these events has residents calling for immediate action.

"It is becoming more and more common, so I think it's something that needs to be addressed right away," Abby said.

"Something really, it has to be done. These kids come here, they're out of control," Neff added.

City and state leaders have proposed various measures to combat street takeovers this year. Legislators want to tow cars involved in the illegal gatherings, while city aldermen are pushing to ticket spectators who watch the events.

