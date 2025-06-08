Milwaukee neighbors weigh in on effort to stop 'street takeovers'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents are expressing increasing concerns as street takeovers disrupt neighborhoods, with police reporting at least 52 incidents since early May.

Recently, police arrested a 24-year-old man fleeing from one of these takeovers. Officers confiscated his motorcycle, nearly 1,200 grams of marijuana, and almost $11,000 in cash during the arrest.

“I think it goes hand in hand with joy riding and stolen cars; it all connects," Neil Kelly, a neighbor, stated.

Kelly lives just blocks from the intersection of Oakland and Locust, where cars performed donuts while crowds gathered to watch a recent takeover.

“I heard a couple of cars screeching and a lot of people running from their cars,” said Mariam Morgan, who works nearby.

These street takeovers involve drivers racing or spinning out in front of onlookers, who often record the events for social media.

As TMJ4 News investigates these incidents, community members are voicing concerns about the broader implications for neighborhood safety and city resources.

“You don't see the aftermath — the accidents and injuries that occur," Kelly said.

In response to these community concerns, city leaders are considering new legislation aimed at curbing these dangerous gatherings.

Proposed measures may include a $500 fine for spectators watching these events.

“Previously, we had limited options to stop street takeovers,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “This new ordinance, sponsored by Scott Spiker, Chair of the Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee, will provide authorities with a tool to address this problem. Neighbors have expressed frustration with street takeovers, and the disruption they bring affects the quality of life in the surrounding areas. Milwaukee is committed to putting a stop to them.”

Beyond stricter legislation, the city is also exploring changes in street design to minimize the potential for street takeovers.

"Those involved should definitely be fined because investigating the vehicles often uncovers more issues," Kelly emphasized.

The Common Council will review the proposed ordinance in the coming weeks, with a potential final decision before the end of June.

Some residents view street takeovers as harmless entertainment.

"From what I saw, no one got hurt. I wouldn't mind if another one happened," Morgan said.

Others, like Kelly, said he hopes others speak up.

“It affects us all; when incidents like this occur, taxes can go up to fund extra patrols, and violence may increase,” he noted. “As adults, we must not turn a blind eye to these occurrences.”

The Milwaukee Police Department said that street takeovers pose significant public safety risks and urged residents to report any activities they witness.

