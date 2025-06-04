Milwaukee leaders propose $500 fines for spectators at dangerous 'street takeovers'

MILWAUKEE — Local leaders including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Police and the Council’s Chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee are working to stop "street takeovers" on Milwaukee streets through a proposed city ordinance.

The new ordinance would impose a minimum fine of $500 for those cited as spectators at a street takeover.

Street takeovers are a dangerous and ongoing issue in some Milwaukee neighborhoods. Reflecting a nationwide problem, groups of people block an intersection while cars race or spinout. The activity sometimes includes lighting off fireworks or, on occasion, gunfire.

City looks to stop 'street takeovers'

"Previously, we have had limited options to stop street takeovers. This new ordinance, sponsored by the Chair of the Council’s Public Safety and Health Committee Scott Spiker, will provide a tool authorities can use to address this problem,” Mayor Johnson said. “Neighbors have expressed frustration with street takeovers. The disorder and disruption associated with these events affect the quality of life in the areas around street takeovers, and Milwaukee is working to stop them.”

In addition to the new law enforcement tool, the city is also advancing changes in street design to limit street takeovers.

“Street takeovers are a reckless and dangerous activity for everyone in our community. This new ordinance will give our officers an additional tool to keep our community safe from harm and hold the individuals participating or spectating in street takeovers accountable,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jefferey Norman. “The Milwaukee Police Department is thankful for our elected officials and everyone involved in the introduction of this new ordinance that will help us make our city safer to live, work and play.”

The Common Council will consider the new ordinance over the coming weeks, and final action could take place before the end of June.

