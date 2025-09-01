VIDEO: Milwaukee 'street takeover' blocks drivers near 6th and Clybourn over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Video captured by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) traffic camera shows what appears to be a “street takeover” that blocked a downtown Milwaukee intersection over the weekend.
Footage from the Wisconsin DOT's 511 camera near 6th and Clybourn shows a crowd gathered around the intersection of 6th and Clybourn just before midnight Saturday.
Watch: Milwaukee 'street takeover' blocks drivers near 6th and Clybourn over the weekend
The video shows two cars drifting around each other and doing burnouts in the middle of the intersection. At times, people can be seen hanging out of the windows of the cars.
TMJ4 has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information about the incident.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.