VIDEO: Milwaukee 'street takeover' blocks drivers near 6th and Clybourn over the weekend

MILWAUKEE — Video captured by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) traffic camera shows what appears to be a “street takeover” that blocked a downtown Milwaukee intersection over the weekend.

Footage from the Wisconsin DOT's 511 camera near 6th and Clybourn shows a crowd gathered around the intersection of 6th and Clybourn just before midnight Saturday.

Watch: Milwaukee 'street takeover' blocks drivers near 6th and Clybourn over the weekend

New video shows apparent ‘street takeover’ near 6th and Clybourn in Milwaukee

The video shows two cars drifting around each other and doing burnouts in the middle of the intersection. At times, people can be seen hanging out of the windows of the cars.

TMJ4 has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information about the incident.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip