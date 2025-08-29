Vice President Vance promotes Trump tax cuts during first Wisconsin visit since election

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Vice President JD Vance returned to Wisconsin for the first time since the November election, delivering a speech at Mid City Steel in La Crosse to promote President Trump's tax legislation.

Vance told steelworkers that the President's tax cuts will put more money in American workers' pockets, emphasizing the administration's focus on rewarding companies that build factories in the United States rather than shipping jobs overseas.

Watch: Vice President JD Vance asked if Trump would sign a disaster declaration

JD Vance responds to disaster relief question

"How nice is it to have a president who, instead of rewarding companies for shipping your jobs overseas, rewards companies for building factories right here in the United States of America," Vance said.

The vice president highlighted the administration's plan to cut taxes on overtime pay, telling the crowd that workers who spend extra hours on the job should keep more of their earnings.

"How nice is it to have a president of the United States who cut taxes on overtime? Because we believe that if you spend an extra hour at work, the government ought to keep its hands the hell out of your pocket," Vance said.

The tax policy has generated mixed reactions among Wisconsin residents. In Milwaukee, some people expressed optimism about the President's first major domestic policy victory.

Peyton Stark, a digital content creator who voted for Donald Trump, said he feels more comfortable about his financial situation.

"I definitely feel a little bit of weight taking off my shoulders. Feel more comfortable with my ability, like budget and everything, things that kind of I still see a little bit of stress in my life, are with grocery prices and fast food," Stark said.

However, not all residents share that optimism. Allison Kruze, a cosmetology student who voted for Kamala Harris, expressed concerns about the cost of living for young adults.

"I don't see it as something that benefits me. I think you know, as someone, especially being young, I feel like this is a hard generation to enter adulthood in. I feel like we're being cut back in a lot of ways by like housing is becoming more expensive. Being able to afford, groceries are more expensive, schooling loans, all of it," Kruze said.

