Dad Fashion: The phenomena of the finest festival fits at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — White New Balances, cargo shorts, and Hawaiian shirts. I'm talking about dad fashion at Summerfest. Would the younger generation at Summerfest say that all the dads ate? Maybe. At least, I think they did.

On a seriously hot day, dad fashion could be seen all over the festival grounds. Loose fighting shirts, sun shirts, cargo shorts to fit everything you could ever need, comfy grilling shoes, breathable keen hiking shoes, it was all on display Saturday.

I've covered the phenomena of dad fashion at Summerfest in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021. While I like to joke around with the dads, one thing has become abundantly clear. This outfit is super comfortable and meant for festivals. I could walk all day in the New Balances and the cargo shorts have endless space.

Also, it's worthwhile to note that dad fashion is kind of becoming trendy. New Balance has found a second wind and moved beyond the grilling or lawn mowing pair of shoes. The company's sneakers have become popular across the country. Baggy shirts and cargo pants are in vogue too.

Watch the story below to see the festival fashion and what dads had to say about their outfits.

The phenomena of the finest festival fits at Summerfest - Dad Fashion

