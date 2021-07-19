Milwaukee preps for even bigger crowds during Game 6 at home

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee will be packed on Tuesday as the Bucks fight to clinch an NBA title at home.

"It’s exciting and stressful. There’s a lot going on," said Jack Roman, director of marketing for Cream City Concepts."

"If the Bucks win tomorrow night it’ll be the first time in the history of the city that we win a championship of one of these major sports franchises right here at home," said Mayor Tom Barrett.

"For me, just to say that we have the NBA finals in our own backyard is almost like a dream come true," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Crowley said the sheriff's office has been working with the Bucks and Milwaukee Police focused on safety with crowds expected to be even larger than previous playoff games.

"It’s about making sure people have a good time, so working with all the businesses improvement districts, working with businesses to try to take care of the concerns that they have," Crowley said.

Safety is the top priority as the city braces for Tuesday night.

In fact, 24 hours before the start of game 6, the Bucks expanded the Deer District to accommodate up to 65,000 fans.

"There’s been a lot of work done internally with the department of public works, with the health department, obviously with the police department preparing working closely with the Bucks and a lot of the businesses," Barrett said.

"Honestly, I don’t know how much more busy it can get," said Roman.

Cream City Concepts includes bars just steps away from Fiserv Forum, Who's on Third, Oak Barrel Public House, and Third Street Tavern.

They are staffing up as much as possible. While businesses have faced staffing challenges, Cream City Concepts says luckily they have a lot of long-term employees up for busy days.

"You say I’m here until I'm not and that’s what the schedule says," Roman said, adding that their team tries to give staff breaks and food to keep energy and morale up.

While the playoffs have been good practice keeping the food and drinks coming amidst large crowds workers are asking for patience.

"Not everything is in a come as quick as it has in the past. There are more of you than ever and there are fewer of us than ever, so give us a minute, give us a break. If somebody’s asking you to give them a sec please do. We’re all trying our best to get you the best possible experience," Roman said.

