City of Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Feb. 17

City of Milwaukee declares snow emergency, requiring alternate side parking 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
TMJ4
Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 17, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency for Feb. 17 following Thursday's dump of snow.

That means parking is NOT allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking is REQUIRED on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Some areas got more than a half foot of snow in the Milwaukee area, making it difficult for plow crews to completely clear city streets. The emergency order helps crews in that regard.

