City of Milwaukee declares snow emergency for Feb. 17

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works declared a snow emergency for Feb. 17 following Thursday's dump of snow.

That means parking is NOT allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking is REQUIRED on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Some areas got more than a half foot of snow in the Milwaukee area, making it difficult for plow crews to completely clear city streets. The emergency order helps crews in that regard.

View the city's announcement below:

