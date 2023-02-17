South Milwaukee residents clean up as city gets slammed with snow

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As the snow falls in Southeastern Wisconsin, the clean-up begins.

Ino Villarreal has lived in Wisconsin for decades. He was outside of his home in South Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon shoveling. TMJ4's Mariam Mackar asked him if he felt prepared for this week’s snowstorm.

“Oh yes, I am prepared. I'm retired, I've been prepared a long time,” joked Villarreal. “I'm 73, so I've seen a lot of snowstorms.”

He started his first round of shoveling in the middle of the day knowing the snowfall will likely call for another clean-up session later.

His next-door neighbor, Claude Wright, was shoveling at the same time. Wright told Mackar he couldn't be happier with the forecast.

“I’m a winter guy, anyways. I love the winter, so this is my thing. I could stay out here all day, so it don't bother me at all.”

Wright said there hasn't been enough snow and cold temps this winter.

“It’s kind of depressing as far as I'm concerned because I'm a big ice fisherman and we just haven't had the weather,” he shared.

Others braving the cold in South Milwaukee were less excited about the forecast. London Myles was already shoveling for an hour by the time TMJ4 caught up with him

“When I woke up this morning and looked out my window and saw [the snow] I said, ‘Oh no, uh-uh, this is gonna be a challenge,’” recalled Myles.

“How long do you expect to be out here?” Mackar asked him.

“I got a girl to see so I ain’t gonna lie- like 30 to 45 more minutes max,” he answered. “And I got some chili inside waiting for me so I’m definitely gonna go in there and eat that too.”

City plows in South Milwaukee and in Oak Creek have been hard at work clearing the roads, but DPW crews say drivers should be cautious getting behind the wheel Thursday night and Friday morning.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip