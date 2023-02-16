Milwaukeeans digging each other out of the snow: 'I feel better when I help other people'

Watch this report on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 4:00

MILWAUKEE — There are many warm hearts out there, helping each other out in this weather.

We tracked down some people voluntarily shoveling other people's sidewalks and driveways and others giving out free meals.

On days like these, you often see the best of Milwaukee: people looking out for one another. This includes Romeo Hernandez shoveling for his older neighbor on the northwest side. "I feel better when I help other people," said Hernandez.

We also met three ladies volunteering at Meals on Wheels, delivering to people who have trouble getting out and about on a normal day to shop and cook on their own.

"It's nice to see people sort of light up and look out to see they have a meal out their door," said Mikayla Surprenant, who's a volunteer.

"If we don't do it, who else will? There's great people out there, but it's good to show no matter what there is an option to help people," said Taylor Anderson, also a volunteer.

"We're halfway through [winter] and I just said that went by really fast, we're almost done!" said Erin Dentice, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

If you are interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, it is through Horizon Home Care & Hospice. We are told they need volunteers badly! E-mail to learn more: Andrew.Alvarado@hhch.net

