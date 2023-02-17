Check out your snow totals in Southeast Wisconsin ❄️

Skies have quickly cleared behind Thursday's snowstorm and north winds have pushed in colder air; so, temperatures will struggle to climb Friday with highs in the low 20s inland and upper 20s along the lakefront. Thankfully we'll have mostly sunny skies, making it feel slightly warmer than actual temperatures. Weekend temperatures climb back to near 40 degrees. Clouds increase on Saturday and stay around for Sunday. A weak front will bring a chance for flurries Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another weak front will bring a chance for flurries Monday night, otherwise our next rain/snow maker arrives Wednesday evening. High temperatures stay slightly above average in the upper 30s to low 40s next week.

Here are your SE Wisconsin snow totals for Feb. 16/17, 2023:

Note: Snow totals for Milwaukee and Racine, among other cities, have yet to be confirmed. We'll update this when they are.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 28°

Wind: NW/SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy

Low: 20°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy

High: 41°

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries

High: 43°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries late

High: 40°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 42°