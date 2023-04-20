Man who killed pastor in reckless driving incident to be sentenced

MILWAUKEE — The man who struck and killed a local pastor during a reckless driving incident is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Jose Manuel Silva previously pled guilty to one count of homicide by use of a vehicle after prosecutors say he blew through a red light and crashed into a 40-year-old pastor who was driving to church.

The crash happened in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse back in October and resulted in the death of Grace Lutheran Church pastor Aaron Strong.

After the crash, Silva remained on the scene and identified himself as the driver of the striking vehicle. He told police he was in a hurry because he had jury duty at the courthouse.

Silva claimed he went through the intersection at a yellow light and thought he was driving close to the speed limit. However, a witness says she saw Silva speeding at 70-80 miles per hour and failed to stop at a red light before hearing a loud crash.

Security footage obtained by Marquette University shows Silva failed to stop at a total of four red lights. This includes the red light at 11th and Wells, which resulted in the fatal crash.

According to the complaint, data from Silva's airbag control module in his vehicle revealed he was driving at a maximum of 74 miles per hour prior to the crash. The speed limit on Wells St. is 30 miles per hour.

Silva is now facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

