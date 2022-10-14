Man charged with second-degree reckless homicide after pastor killed in 10th and Wells crash

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to a reckless driving crash that killed a Milwaukee pastor near 10th and Wells.

Jose Manuel Silva was charged Friday with second-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say on Wednesday Silva blew through a red light and crashed into a pastor who was driving to church. The Grace Lutheran Church pastor has been identified as 40-year-old Aaron Strong.

Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong

According to a criminal complaint, the fatal crash happened in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse around 9:15 a.m. Silva allegedly struck Strong before traveling east and hitting four more unoccupied parked vehicles.

The complaint says Silva remained on the scene and identified himself as the driver of the striking vehicle. He said he was in a hurry because he had jury duty at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.



Silva claimed he went through the intersection at a yellow light and thought he was driving close to the speed limit, the complaint says. However, a witness says she saw Silva speeding at 70-80 miles per hour and failed to stop at a red light before hearing a loud crash.

Security footage obtained by Marquette University shows Silva failed to stop at a total of four red lights. This includes the red light at 11th and Wells, which resulted in the fatal crash.

According to the complaint, data from Silva's airbag control module in his vehicle revealed he was driving at a maximum of 74 miles per hour prior to the crash. The speed limit on Wells St. is 30 miles per hour.



Strong leaves behind a wife and two children.

If convicted, Silva faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

