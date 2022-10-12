Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee man dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells

The driver was speeding down Wells, ignored a red light, and slammed into an oncoming car and then into four parked cars.
10TH AND WELLS
TMJ4
A driver speeding down Wells ignored a red light, slammed into an oncoming car, and then into four parked cars. The driver he hit died. A 22-year-old man was arrested.
10TH AND WELLS
Posted at 5:56 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 18:56:22-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a reckless driver around 9 a.m.

10th and wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, a driver was speeding down Wells Street and ignored a red light at the intersection of 10th. He then struck a vehicle that was being driven northbound on 10th Street through a green light.

Both drivers then traveled east, hitting four unoccupied parked vehicles.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Police say the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office in the upcoming days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

barnesjohnson.jpg

Local News

How to watch the U.S. Senate debate this Thursday on TMJ4