Milwaukee man dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, a driver was speeding down Wells Street and ignored a red light at the intersection of 10th. He then struck a vehicle that was being driven northbound on 10th Street through a green light.

Both drivers then traveled east, hitting four unoccupied parked vehicles.

The driver of the struck vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Police say the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office in the upcoming days.

