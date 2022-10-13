Community remembers pastor killed by reckless driver in Milwaukee: 'It's been difficult and lots of tears'

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE -- Project: Drive Safer is a joint effort with community partners, where we focus on reckless driving to make Milwaukee's streets safer.

Milwaukee Police say that on Wednesday a speeding driver blew through a red light and killed a pastor on his way to church.

40-year-old Pastor Aaron Strong leaves behind a wife and two children.

Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Strong, far right.

Grace Lutheran Church leaders hope this is how he will be remembered, sharing his faith.

Fellow Pastor Brian Hackmann says the impact on our community is being felt deeply. "It's been hard. It's been difficult and lots of tears," said Hackmann.

Pastor Strong was killed Wednesday morning at 10th and Wells, right in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man was driving at a high rate of speed when he blew through a red light and slammed into the pastor's vehicle.

Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Aaron Strong



Hackmann says, "He dropped his daughter off at school and was coming downtown to work. Yes, a route that he would have driven many many times." Hackmann said Strong's wife and two children are well. "I got to give them a hug yesterday and let them know that I was there for them and remind them that there are a lot of people that love them," he said.

This website was created to donate dinners to the Strong family to get through this tough time.

Hackmann says the family is not focused on the driver accused of causing the deadly crash, but prayer at this time. "It's what really gets us through days like yesterday. It's what gets us through ministry," Hackmann said.

MPD tells us charges against the 22-year-old driver are pending. They have not identified him.

