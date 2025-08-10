Live updates: Flood waters make dramatic impact on southeast Wisconsin

Southeast Wisconsin is experiencing a historic rainfall event. Focused on Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, several inches of rain fell in only a short period of time Saturday night and Sunday morning.



The result: Thousands were left without power, streets became waterways, and basements flooded across the region. We may not know the full extent of the damage for days or weeks.

Watch: 5 a.m. update from Storm Team 4:

Storm Team 4 5 a.m. update for Sunday, August 10

4:57 a.m. — Construction barge struck against bridge in Milwaukee

May Klisch at Lakefront Brewery sent us these photos of a developing situation outside the brewery:

"We are at the brewery inspecting and saw this construction barge stuck against the bridge pylons gathering the debris on the fast flowing very high river," May said.

May Klisch

May Klisch

4:39 a.m. — West Allis Hampton Inn near State Fair floods

Saturday night we saw many photos and videos of flooding at State Fair. The Hampton Inn near the fairground was also affected.

Bridget Mertz sent us these photos of flooding in the hotel.

Bridget Mertz

Bridget Mertz

"We are in town from Kansas City. Came for the concert at the fair that was rained out," Bridget said.

4:28 a.m. — Tall flood waters at 4th and Layton in Milwaukee

Jeff shared this photo with TMJ4 - it shows tall flood waters at 4th and Layton in Milwaukee.

Jeff

4:12 a.m. — Road collapses in Menomonee Falls

A new photo shows a road collapse on Lilly Road near Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls.

TMJ4

3:48 a.m. — Dramatic basement flooding in West Allis

Tony Matoska shared these photos with TMJ4 - they show flood waters that have completely covered his basement, almost rising to the basement's entrance.

Tony Matoska

Tony Matoska

3:39 a.m. — Alderman reminds residents to use non-emergency number

With hundreds, or even thousands, of flooding incidents across the City of Milwaukee, Alderman Peter Burgelis is reminding residents to use a non-emergency number if you are not in danger.

That number is 414-933-4444.

Another reminder: Calls to 911 are answered in the order they are received. Stay on the line if you need emergency help.

3:36 a.m. — I-43 on-ramp flooded at Locust St.

The Wisconsin DOT reports that all lanes are flooded at the I-43 SB on-ramp from 8th St./Locust. Avoid the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

