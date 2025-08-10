Brewers say Sunday game still on despite half of parking lots inaccessible to traffic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Sunday’s game will be played as scheduled with a 1:10 p.m. start time.

American Family Field was not directly impacted by the flooding, but approximately half of the parking lots are currently inaccessible to traffic, and some access roads are closed, according to a statement from the Brewers.

The Brewers say that parking will not be guaranteed, even for those who purchased parking in advance.

Fans with tickets and/or prepaid parking passes to Sunday’s game who are unable to attend will receive credit on their account for the value of their tickets and parking, which can be used toward any Brewers 2025 regular home game.

Fans will receive an email before noon on Monday with instructions on accessing their account credit.

