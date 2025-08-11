Missing dog leads to water rescue for 2 people in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Two people were rescued from the Menomonee River in Menomonee Falls after they apparently entered the water to save their dog during dangerous high-water conditions.

Fire crews responded just after 4:30 p.m. to reports of two people struggling in the water. Rescuers found both individuals in distress and immediately deployed cold water rescue suits and personal flotation devices.

"We were able to determine their status as still being conscious at the time that we arrived," Joe Pulvermacher, fire chief for the village of Menomonee Falls, said.

Watch: 2 people rescued from rushing water at Mill Pond Menomonee Falls

Possible water rescue in Menomonee Falls

One person, described as younger and possibly the son in what appeared to be a father-son pair, was swept downstream by the current. Rescuers eventually located and extracted him approximately half a mile downstream, still conscious.

The older individual was found holding on against the powerful current closer to the initial rescue site.

Both victims remained conscious throughout the ordeal and were transported to the hospital. The rescue operation lasted approximately 45 minutes, though it's unclear how long the individuals were in the water before emergency services arrived.

The dog that reportedly prompted the rescue attempt has not yet been accounted for.

Pulvermacher emphasized the extreme danger posed by the current conditions.

"This current is no joke. Anybody who has ever worked around swift water knows that this will drain your energy quickly. It'll take your body temperature down quickly, and it makes it even more difficult to combat the pressures associated with the current," Pulvermacher said.

The fire chief described the rescue as physically demanding for all involved.

"Everybody that was involved with this rescue, to include the people who were rescued, are exhausted at this point," Pulvermacher said.

Local authorities have attempted to mark shorelines to keep people away from dangerous areas, but curiosity continues to draw onlookers too close to the swift-moving water.

Pulvermacher urged residents to stay away from high water conditions.

"We would love to make sure that people stay away from the swift water. It's very difficult to initiate these rescues. It's very difficult to be successful at these rescues," Pulvermacher said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

