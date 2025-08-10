Flash flooding hit Milwaukee and Waukesha counties as heavy rain pounded the area, forcing the Wisconsin State Fair to close early and disrupting events across the region Saturday.

The heavy rain caused the Root River to overflow along Cleveland Avenue, creating dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians. Photos and videos sent to TMJ4 from the state fairgrounds showed some vehicles nearly fully submerged and attendees wading through deep water.

Watch: Flash flooding forces Wisconsin State Fair to close early

Fair officials announced the early closure on social media just before 9 p.m. The decision came after storms had already forced fairgoers to seek shelter earlier in the evening.

The early closure also meant canceling the night’s music headliner, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Meanwhile, power outages across the area have increased throughout the evening, leaving thousands without electricity.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, We Energies reports nearly 10,000 people in Milwaukee County are without power. In neighboring Waukesha County, more than 8,000 customers also are experiencing outages.

