Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat, humidity, and occasional storms

The weekend will not be a total wash, but there will be several chances of showers and storms. Actually, a lot of the daytime Saturday will just be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 at times this afternoon. As the late afternoon wears on, a batch of showers and storms will be approaching from the northwest. Anyone who sees these later in the day has a slight chance of seeing some gusty wind or hail. Some locally heavy downpours will also be possible.

This line of storms is expected to push through the area in the evening hours, with a continued slight chance of experiencing gusty winds, hail, or locally heavy downpours. After this line, there will be a continued chance of a few scattered showers or storms through the night, especially north and west of Milwaukee. Because the same areas, especially north and west of Milwaukee might have showers and storms hitting the same area over and over, through Sunday and Sunday night, a Flood Watch will go into effect late today, all the way into early Monday morning for Jefferson, Washington, Dodge and Sheboygan Counties.

A frontal boundary will be hanging around in the northwest part of our area as Sunday rolls on. Scattered storms may be firing at times along it once again, especially northwest. These could bring some locally heavy downpours Sunday and Sunday night. Highs Sunday will still be warm and muggy with afternoon temps in the mid 80s.

There will also be a good chance of a few more showers Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

It will continue to be warm and humid the rest of this upcoming week.

TODAY: Breezy, Hot, and Humid With T-Storms Likely Late

High: 93, Heat Index Near 100

Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with scattered T'storms.

Low: 72.

Wind: S 6-12 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and Muggy

with a chance of showers and storms,

especially north and west of Milwaukee

High: 85.

Wind: SSW 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely.

High 83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance

of a shower or T'storm.

High: 85

WEDS: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 84.

