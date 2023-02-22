Latest updates: Severe weather hits Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Southeast Wisconsin is set to be hit with snow, freezing rain and sleet, starting Wednesday morning and lasting well into the late evening.

The TMJ4 News team is compiling the latest developments from the storm system below. We are expecting flight cancellations, difficult conditions on roadways, power outages, and school and other closings, among other impacts.

If you want to report news to our team, email us at webstaff@tmj4.com.

LIVE BLOG: Latest weather related news in Milwaukee, SE Wisconsin

11:28 a.m. update: Public service announcement on freezing rain and sleet

The National Weather Service has a guide online about the dangers of freezing ice and sleet, which is forecasted to hit parts of SE Wisconsin on Wednesday. View their guide here.

11:10 a.m. update: Weather forecast

TMJ4

11 a.m. update: Racine issues declaration of emergency

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave's office issued a declaration of emergency on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, due to the severe weather. The Racine County Courthouse and county buildings will close at noon on Wednesday, according to a news release.

"Significant ice accumulations are expected which will result in hazardous road conditions. Please take extra precautions if travel is necessary. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please also take precautions for possible power outages."

View order below:

11 a.m. update: Cancellations at Mitchell Airport

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is reporting canceled departures and arrivals on Wednesday. For now, airport officials tell TMJ4 News they can't say for sure if a specific flight is canceled due to the weather, but it's a good guess today because we do have severe weather coming through Southeast Wisconsin.

Click here to view departures at Mitchell.

Click here to view arrivals at Mitchell.

And since many of us do fly out of O'Hare International Airport since it's just so convenient, here are the arrivals and departures down there.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip