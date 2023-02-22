Winter storm: Power outages reported across Southeast Wisconsin

As power outages are reported, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

Power outages are being reported across Southeast Wisconsin as a major winter storm with snow, freezing rain, and sleet moves across the area.

The We Energies' outage map shows nearly 2,000 customers without power around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the map, Waukesha and Kenosha counties seem to be the most affected at this time.

The number of customers without service increased to over 3,200 by 4 p.m.

Less than an hour later, the number jumped to over 5,800 customers without service, extending into Racine County.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for several Southeast Wisconsin counties until 12 p.m. Thursday. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will cause dangerous driving conditions. An Ice Storm Warning is also in effect for numerous counties until 12 p.m. Thursday. The freezing rain and sleet can cause power outages.

The Milwaukee Health Department has provided the following tips for power outages and travel impacts:

Prepare an emergency kit for your home and your car that includes:

Candles and matches Hand-cranked or battery-operated flashlight and radio Fully-charged cellular phone Extra batteries and external chargers Blankets or sleeping bags Extra clothing High-calorie non-perishable food Extra food and water for pets First aid kits and any medications you require Tool kit

Ensure your vehicle’s fuel tank is at least half full and the battery is fully charged.

Charge all portable devices, cell phones, external chargers, and lanterns or flashlights ahead of time.

Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use, and ensure they are properly vented to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning or fires.

Never use wood-burning or coal-burning grills, camp stoves, or other outdoor devices indoors. Remember to keep flammable materials such as paper, blankets, or clothing away from portable heaters.

Avoid traveling, especially during periods of extreme snow or ice, unless in the case of an emergency.

Adjust your driving by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or with high-risk medical conditions, to ensure they have heat and ample supplies.

Dress warmly in water-resistant layers with gloves, hats, and scarves when outdoors.

Sand or salt icy sidewalks or walkways and take care where you step to avoid slips and falls.

Check local news and weather reports [weather.gov] for extreme cold weather alerts and safety tips.

Be aware of symptoms of cold weather-related illness:

Hypothermia: includes shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness, and confusion. Usually caused by extreme cold, but can occur at temperatures above freezing if an individual becomes wet and chilled from precipitation. Frostbite: includes numbness, tingling, stinging, and aching Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: includes headaches, nausea, disorientation, seizures, coma, respiratory failure, and death.



Further winter weather safety can be found on the city's website.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning drivers to plan ahead and visit 511wi.gov to monitor road conditions and view live videos from traffic cameras.

