These cities have declared a snow emergency in Southeast Wisconsin

As snow emergencies are declared, TMJ4 News will update this article with the latest.

Winter and ice storm warnings have been issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin and some local cities are preemptively issuing snow emergencies.

Snow began moving in from the west Tuesday night and will continue through early Wednesday. Most of southeastern Wisconsin will pick up less than 1". Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will move into the area after 12 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest precipitation will be Wednesday night with light snow and sleet showers continuing through midday Thursday. Widespread ice accumulation of around 1/2" is possible and could cause dangerous driving conditions and potentially snap tree branches, leading to power outages.

Snow still looks likely north of a line stretching from Beaver Dam to Port Washington with around 4"+ inches possible. These totals can change as the storm approaches. The storm will bring gusty winds out of the east 14-25 mph, with gusts near 45 mph.

Snow emergencies have been declared in these areas

City of Lake Geneva

Snow Emergency to begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. and to continue until terminated by Mayor Charlene Klein. Street parking is prohibited during this time. Citizens and visitors will b required to park their cars in driveways and off the streets to allow snow removal and emergency services access to all neighborhoods. All vehicles found parked on city streets during the snow emergency will be towed.

Watertown

A city-wide snow emergency will go into effect at 11 p.m. Wednesday and will run for 48 hours but could be canceled earlier. During the 48-hour period, parking on all city streets and alleys will be banned between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Residents without off-street parking available can park in municipal parking lots. You could face a potential $50 citation. Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area until 12 p.m. Thursday. The area is expected to see three to five inches of snow.



Sheboygan

A snow emergency for the Town of Sheboygan will go into effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. No parking will be allowed on any public roadway to allow public works personnel to clear snow. Plowing operations will continue to open roadways, public facilities, and schools. Nonessential travel is not recommended.



Racine

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrae's office issued a declaration of emergency on Wednesday. This is different than a snow emergency. The Racine County Courthouse and county buildings will close at noon on Wednesday. "Significant ice accumulations are expected which will result in hazardous road conditions. Please take extra precautions if travel is necessary. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please also take precautions for possible power outages."



Greenfield

The City of Greenfield issued an ice/snow emergency to begin Wednesday at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Parking is allowed only on the even-numbered side of the street on nights with an even calendar date during the snow emergency, and on odd-numbered sides of the street during odd calendar dates from midnight until noon.



Waukesha County

County Executive Paul Farrow declared a State of Emergency. This is different than a snow emergency. All non-essential Waukesha County operations closed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. County offices will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. unless the closure is extended. The Communications Center, Jail, Mental Health Center, and Sheriff's Department are not affected by the closure. County road crews will be working throughout the evening to improve travel conditions. Updates will be posted on the county's website.



