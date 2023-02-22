Why freezing rain and sleet can be dangerous: SE Wisconsin weather coverage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin residents will get a whiplash of sleet and freezing rain during winter weather on Wednesday. The National Weather Service even issued an 'ice storm warning' for some of our counties on the state line.

So do sleet and freezing rain pose a danger to me? The National Weather Service has a guide on this, and here are their answers when it comes to the weather conditions in Southeast Wisconsin today.

Are freezing rain and sleet dangerous?

According to the NWS, these conditions can be hazardous to travelers. Ice creates slick spots on roadways, which can cause drivers to lose control quickly. Bridges, overpasses and elevated roads are especially bad because they are susceptible to icing.

Freezing rain can also form ice on tree branches and power lines - causing them to snap and break, the NWS says. The pieces can then cause more damage as they fall, as well as power outages.

According to CapitolShine.com, freezing rain on its own will not damage your car since they aren't large enough to cause any dents or scratches. But damage to your car can appear when rain, sleet or snow accumulates and retains dirt and grime that can scratch your vehicle's clear coat.

What causes freezing rain and sleet?

Freezing rain and sleet form when liquid raindrops in a layer of warm air above the surface fall into a layer of freezing air on the ground, according to the NWS. Freezing rain happens when the layer of freezing air is so thin the raindrops don't have time to freeze before hitting the ground. The water instead freezes upon touching the surface, forming a coat of ice on whatever the raindrops hit.

Sleet meanwhile is when raindrops freeze when the layer of freezing air along the surface is thicker. That causes the raindrops to freeze before hitting the ground, according to the NWS.

If you experienced either of these conditions today, you can report your measurements via the NWS' storm report. Learn more on their website.

What are the weather conditions in Southeast Wisconsin on Feb. 22, 2023?

The heaviest precipitation will occur Wednesday afternoon. Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

6-12" of snow north of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington

3-6" of snow & sleet from southern Jefferson, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties to south of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington. Freezing rain is possible in this area as well, leading to some additional ice.

0.25-0.50" of ice is likely through Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties, with some sleet and snow mixed in. Temperatures may be warm enough by Lake Michigan, to limit ice accumulation.

