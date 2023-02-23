Watch Now
Gov. Evers declares Energy Emergency amid major winter storm in Wisconsin

A steady heavy wintry mix is here, unfortunately arriving for the evening commute. The precipitation will be a mainly snow/sleet combo from Milwaukee and north. Primarily freezing rain will continue to fall across our southern counties. Locations right along the lakeshore will transition over to just plain rain at times, which of course helps the icy situation. The wintry mix becomes more scattered overnight and lingers into Thursday morning, especially northwest of Milwaukee. Total freezing rain will range from 0.25" to 0.50" within the Ice Storm warned counties. Total sleet and snow will range from 3-6" in Metro Milwaukee to 6-12" farther north.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 22, 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency Wednesday evening as an intense winter storm moves across the state.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain is bashing Wisconsin and could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and accumulating ice on power lines, as well as dangerous driving conditions.

Around 7 p.m., the We Energies' outage map showed over 18,000 customers without power.

The executive order signed by Gov. Evers will provide waivers from federal and state requirements to allow additional flexibility to in-state utility workers, as well as allow out-of-state utility workers to come to Wisconsin to help restore power.

“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state. As we continue to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities, the health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors remains our top priority,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”

According to Gov. Evers, the executive order also waives hours of service, certain driver qualifications, and International Fuel Tax Agreements and International Registration Plan requirements fo utility workers.

