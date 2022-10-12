Kenoshan of the Week: Local 5th grader organizes giant playdate for friend who lost both her parents

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you 10-year-old Jaxson Thomas. Thomas is a Cub Scout and known helper at Great Lakes Church and at a local nonprofit God's Kitchen.

Submitted, Kenosha.com Jaxson Thomas, 10, helped come up with the idea for Katalina's Day.

Thomas is also a friend to seven-year-old Katalina Shope. In July, Katalina lost both of her parents less than two weeks apart. Katalina, also known as Katty, is now being raised by her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, who is disabled and living on a limited budget, according to Kenosha.com

“Jaxson was playing over there in the summer and he came home and said, ‘Mom, she’s really, really sad,’” Autumn Thomas, Thomas' mom, said. “I was trying to explain to him the best way I could — like a kid version why she’s upset. He said, ‘Can we make her a basket with her favorite things?’ I told him of course we could. When he woke up the next day, Jaxson being Jaxson said. ‘I feel like God is speaking to me and we need to do more.’ He said, ‘I’m going to call Miss Arnetta.’ He loves Miss Arnetta. She’s so good with my son. She said, ‘Jaxson, whatever you need, whatever you want, we can make it happen.”

Miss Arnetta is also known as Arnetta Griffin, the founder of God's Kitchen. Thanks to Miss Arnetta and Jaxson, "Katalina's Day" will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at St. Anthony's Church, 2223 51st St.

Submitted, Kenosha.com In July, Katalina lost both of her parents less than two weeks apart.

Katalina's Day will be a giant playdate to "help put a smile on her (Katalina's) face and shower her with love." The day will include free food and a bouncy house. Katalina and Jaxson will arrive in a party bus. Donations will also be accepted, including cash donations in order to purchase a new daybed, bicycle, and roller skates. Katalina wears size 6-8 in winter clothes and size 1-2 in shoes. Her favorite colors are pink, purple, and teal. S he loves roller skating and watching movies, especially "Encanto" and "Frozen."

Jaxson is a fifth-grader at Open Wings and has been diagnosed with autism ADHD.

“For him, recognizing his feelings is hard, but recognizing everybody else’s feelings is not hard,” Autumn Thomas said. “I don’t understand it, but I just encourage him that it’s always better to not dwell on the bad things.

If you are interested in contributing to Katalina’s Day, contact Arnetta Griffin at 262-997-7136 or Godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

