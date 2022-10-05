Kenoshan of the Week: Local artist creates sculpture in Civic Center Park for hope after 2020 protests

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Bruce Niemi, the creator of "Transition," a nine-foot sculpture in Kenosha's Civic Center Park. The display is part of the Kenosha Community Foundation Arts Fund 2022-24 Sculpture Walk.

According to Kenosha.com, the sculpture is a symbol of hope and promise in the park, which gained national attention during rioting and protests in 2020.

Jeffrey Zampanti, Kenosha.com “Transition” by Bruce Niemi

Niemi, 66, says the sculpture illustrates the start of a new chapter. The sculpture also marks the end of his 54-year career.

His retirement follows health reasons and his intentions to discover new hobbies somewhere tropical with his wife, Suzi Niemi. Niemi suffers from heavy metal toxicity after years of cutting, twisting, and polishing stainless steel and bronze, Kenosha.com reports.

Niemi has 56 public sculptures throughout the United States and Europe. His first (and largest) sculpture is a 25-foot tower "Eternal Flame War Memorial" in Worth, Ill.

Read the full story at Kenosha.com.

