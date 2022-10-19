Kenoshan of the Week: Indian Trail graduate living her dream on Broadway

KENOSHA, Wis. — TMJ4 News is featuring a segment in conjunction with our partners at Kenosha.com. Each Wednesday, we will profile their "Kenoshan of the Week."

This week, we introduce to you Indian Trail graduate, Khaila Wilcoxon, who stars as Catherine of Aragon in "SIX: The Musical" on Broadway.

Trading a promising basketball career for musical theater, Wilcoxon starred as Kala in the production of "Tarzan" at Bradford, Kenosha.com reports. "Tarzan" was then picked to participate in the International Thespian Festival at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I walked on that stage and I did that show, and I never looked back at basketball ever again. Holly Stanfield (Kenosha Unified School District's Theater teacher/director) had me on a straight track to Broadway," Wilcoxon said.

Ten years later, 26-year-old Wilcoxon is now living her dream. The production of "SIX: The Musical" was introduced to British audiences in 2017 and made its way to Broadway in October 2021.

Wilcoxon shares the stage with Olivia Donalson, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Didi Romero, and Gabriela Carrillo.

“My Queen, Catherine of Aragon, is based off Beyonce and Shakira,” Wilcoxon said. “We have Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Lizzo, Adele, Selena, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears … a lot of incredible pop queens that the world knows.

Wilcoxon said she sees herself in movies, TV, more Broadway shows, and hopefully staring as a superhero in a Marvel production in the next five to 10 years.

