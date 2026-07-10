Lincoln Avenue School to relocate to Pulaski after fire for upcoming school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools plans to relocate Lincoln Avenue School to Pulaski High School for the upcoming school year following last week’s devastating fire, district leaders announced.

Principal Damaris Ayala shared the update with staff and families after district officials reviewed multiple relocation options with the Lincoln School Engagement Council and community members.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/milwaukee-county/lincoln-avenue-school-community-rallying-to-support-students-and-honor-its-legacy-after-fire

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/milwaukee-county/plans-to-demolish-milwaukees-lincoln-avenue-school-move-forward-after-fire

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/in-your-community/milwaukee-county/families-devastated-as-fire-heavily-damages-lincoln-avenue-school

District leaders said the move to Pulaski High School, located at 25th St. and Oklahoma Ave., allows the entire Lincoln Avenue School community to remain together in one location while recovering from the loss.

“We looked at several options, and Pulaski was ultimately chosen because it allows us to keep our school family intact,” Ayala wrote in a letter to families and staff.

According to the district, the Pulaski site offers several advantages:

It is located about 1.5 miles from Lincoln Avenue School.

The building is already configured for two schools with separate offices, stairwells and classroom spaces.

Students will likely be able to keep the same bell schedule.

The site provides opportunities for dedicated outdoor play spaces for Lincoln Avenue students.

District officials said other options either would not have kept the school community together or were located too far from the neighborhood. MPS officials also noted there are currently no vacant school buildings available on Milwaukee’s south side.

Ayala acknowledged the emotional toll of the fire, which affected more than a century of school history and generations of families connected to Lincoln Avenue School.

“However, as we said from the beginning, a school’s heart does not live within a building, and ours remains fully intact through our dedicated students, families and staff,” Ayala wrote.

The district said it will continue working with families and the broader community as plans move forward for next school year and the school’s long-term future.

Families are encouraged to watch for future updates through district emails, texts and community meetings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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