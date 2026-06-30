MILWAUKEE — A five-alarm fire tore through Lincoln Avenue School on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday, heavily damaging the more than 100-year-old building and leaving families uncertain about what comes next.

Mike Beiermeister Firefighters battle fire at Lincoln Avenue School

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze from early Tuesday morning well into the afternoon, knocking out power in the neighborhood for a short time. No injuries were reported. No cause has been determined at this time.

Drone video showed multiple levels inside the school had collapsed. The building did not have sprinklers.

For Cecelia Stib, watching the fire was deeply personal. She attended Lincoln Avenue as a child, and her son Cory is currently a student there.

Watch: 'Families devastated as fire heavily damages Lincoln Avenue School

'Families devastated as fire heavily damages Lincoln Avenue School

"It makes me want to cry; I already did cry, like I felt sad, I was upset," Stib said.

The school holds generations of memories for her family.

"My sister went here, most of my cousins went here, my mom went here," Stib said.

Mike Beiermeister Cecelia Stib and her son, Cory.

Cory had his own questions as firefighters worked the scene.

"Is that going to be rebuilt?" Cory said.

As of Tuesday, Interim Deputy Superintendent Michael Harris said the damage still needs to be assessed. He said Milwaukee Public Schools is communicating with families and will continue to do so throughout the summer regarding what is ahead for the more than 400 students who attend Lincoln Avenue.

The fire has also drawn attention to the lack of sprinkler systems across MPS buildings. Harris said a large majority of district buildings do not have them.

"I would say almost 90% of our buildings were built before there was requirement," Harris said.

Interim Chief Operating Officer Mike Turza said adding sprinklers has been on the district's radar but has not been prioritized due to funding constraints.

"It's one of the many deferred maintenance items that we have, and every year we try to prioritize them with the funding that we have," Terza said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

"It's sad. It's really, really sad," Stib said.

Lincoln was home to a Community Learning Center (CLC). That's now been relocated to Hayes Bilingual on 971 W Windlake Avenue. It was also a Summer Meals site. The Hunger Task Force is directing families impacted to two nearby sites.

Rogers Street Academy is located at 2404 W. Rogers Street and serves the following meals:

Breakfast from 8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Supper: 3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Modrzejewski Playfield is located at 1020 W. Cleveland Avenue and serves the following meals:

Lunch: 12:10 – 12:30 p.m.

Supper: 3:10 – 3:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip