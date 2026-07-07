Plans to demolish Milwaukee's Lincoln Avenue School move forward after fire

Milwaukee's Historic Preservation Commission has voted to approve the demolition of Lincoln Avenue School, nearly a week after a massive fire destroyed the building.

On June 30, a five-alarm fire tore through the Milwaukee Public School's kindergarten-through-fifth-grade building on the city's south side.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Lincoln Avenue’s summer community learning center was relocated to Hayes Bilingual School at 971 W. Windlake Avenue.

MPS leaders will hold community meetings on July 13 and 14 with both in-person and virtual options.

Milwaukee Public Schools is now accepting donations through the MPS Foundation's Lincoln Avenue Elementary School Fund. The money will go toward replacing classroom supplies, supporting teachers, and meeting other critical needs.

Donations of school and teacher supplies can also be dropped off at MPS Central Services on West Vliet Street during regular business hours.

For more information, MPS has set up a FAQ page.

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