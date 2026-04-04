MILWAUKEE. Wis — A jury found Tremaine Jones guilty on all four felony counts in the killing of Officer Kendall Corder and the ambush that injured his partner, Officer Christopher McCray.

After three hours of deliberation, the jury of four women and eight men delivered the verdict. The courtroom was packed with officers and family members who sat silently as they waited for the decision.

Jones was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle.

The trial featured a week of testimony. Jurors heard a jail phone call from Tremaine Jones on Friday, which the defense said ultimately hurt his case.

"Anytime a client talks and it's maybe taken out of context, it's difficult for us to place that back into context for the jury," said Defense attorney Russell Jones.

Watch: Defense, police union react after Tremaine Jones found guilty in killing of Officer Kendall Corder

Defense, police union react after Tremaine Jones found guilty in killing of Officer Kendall Corder

Russell Jones reacted after his client was found guilty.

"You have a police officer who was killed, and he was killed in the line of duty, and that's a tragedy. It's a separate question as to whether or not who did it, and whether that can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Russell Jones said.

Alexander Ayala, president of the Milwaukee Police Association, supported Corder's father throughout the process.

"He gets walked through the process along with us, because we've experienced this, but he's never experienced this. So he's always going to be part of our family," Ayala said.

Ayala called the verdict a win and closure for both McCray and Corder.

"It sure does, knowing that justice was served, justice for Kendall, and that he will spend his life in jail, I think that brings closure to everyone," Ayala said.

Ayala said body camera video from McCray was one of the most emotional moments of the week.

"Just listening and seeing the body camera and the audio that's obviously traumatizing," Ayala said.

Patty Jerving attended the trial all week to support the Corder and McCray families. Her son, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, was shot and killed in 2023.

"They'll always be a hole in their heart as mine with Peter, but finding justice for them was good," Jerving said.

She said there was no trial in her son’s case because the suspect died at the scene.

"I felt I needed to be here for the Corder family and for my blue family. You know, the police officers," Jerving said. "People out there are going to realize they're not going to get away with killing an officer or hurting one."

Tremaine Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12.

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