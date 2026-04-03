MILWAUKEE — A jury on Friday found Tremaine Jones guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of MPD Officer Kendall Corder last year.

Jones ambushed Corder and his partner, Officer Christopher McCray, in June of 2025.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours before announcing its decision.

Jones was found guilty of all charges in the case, including attempted homicide of Christopher McCray, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle.

Watch: Verdict read in trial of Tremaine Jones:

Jury finds Tremaine Jones guilty in killing of Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder

Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement after the verdict:

“Today’s verdict brings some justice for the family and colleagues of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.

“Our law enforcement officers swear an oath and put their lives on the line every day in order to protect and serve our community. They should never be met with violence nor should they have to face life-threatening danger. If an officer is subjected to violence or worse yet, if an officer is killed, the perpetrator should face the full extent of the law.

“I thank the investigators and prosecutor for their diligence. I appreciate the work of the jurors for their thoughtful consideration of the facts. Most of all, I honor the memory of Kendall Corder.”

Watch: Telephone call from Jones to mother played in court:

Tremaine Jones phone call to mother played in court Friday

Earlier Friday, the defense rested without calling any witnesses.

The state's final witness before resting its case was MPD Detective Michael Driscoll, who testified about a recorded phone call between Jones and his mother, Valencia Eaton.

Jones placed the call to Eaton on July 2nd, five days after he was arrested, and just one day after being formally charged.

In the recorded phone call, Jones describes being in the alley where the ambush took place, and seeing the police officers arrive with no lights on. He told Eaton he did not know the men were police officers, saying he thought they may be "just some random people from the hood."

On Thursday, a neighbor testified that he watched the shooting unfold and spoke to Tremaine Jones moments afterward.

"He had cut through some people's yards. He thought it was somebody else," the witness said.

Previous coverage: Tremaine Jones Trial Day 4:

Tremaine Jones trial Day 4: State presents evidence and witness testimony

"He thought it was dude?" Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner asked.

"Yes, sir," the witness said.

The state introduced evidence collected hours after the shooting during a search warrant at the house where Jones was arrested. Investigators found a Nike jacket with the words "Just do it." The state says the man seen in videos taken by neighbors shooting a rifle in the street appears to be wearing the same jacket.

Fingerprint experts testified that they found Jones' fingerprint on duct tape wrapped around the rifle believed to be used in the shooting. Jones' defense attorney, Russell Jones, questioned the fingerprint expert during the trial.

"The only thing we can say is that there is a thumb print at position number 3, that’s Tremaine Jones," Russell Jones said.

"Yes," the expert said.

"We can’t exclude if somebody shot or touched this rifle?" Russell Jones said.

"No," the expert said.

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