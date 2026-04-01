Tremaine Jones trial day three: Kendall Corder's partner Christopher McCray testifies

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday was day three of the trial of Tremaine Jones, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and injuring his partner, Christopher McCray.

Jurors and gallery members were brought to tears in court as they watched body camera video showing the moment the two officers were ambushed in an alley near 24th and Garfield.

They were responding to 911 calls from neighbors about a man shooting a gun in the street. During the response, both officers were shot.

McCray took the stand and testified about the night his partner was shot. The body camera video showed a chaotic scene where McCray, despite being shot himself, tried to save Corder.

"Corder no brother, nooo. Corder Corder, Corder please," McCray said on the video.

When asked by the state if he ever saw who shot him and Corder, McCray said, "No."

WATCH: Tremaine Jones trial day 3

It was day three of the trial of Tremaine Jones

Neighbors who called for help also testified. Marquisha Johnson, who lived in the neighborhood, called 911.

"I just was woken up out of sleep from my children, they were scared because they saw someone with a large firearm," Johnson said.

Tremaine Jones is the suspect in the shooting. His ex-girlfriend, Jeneera Jones, allegedly kicked him out the night before the shooting. Jeneera Jones took the stand and became emotional when asked about what happened that night.

In a 911 call played in court, Jeneera Jones identified Tremaine Jones to dispatchers.

"He just shot a bullet through the house, you gotta hurry up," Jeneera Jones said.

The defense questioned Jeneera Jones' story, pointing out she told police on the 911 call that Tremaine Jones blacked her eye. When the defense asked if that was true, Jeneera Jones responded.

"Some of it wasn't, some of it was," Jeneera Jones said.

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