MILWAUKEE — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Tremaine Jones, the man accused of ambushing and shooting two police officers in an alley last June, killing Officer Kendall Corder.

Before the opening statements can begin, the jury pool still needs to be whittled down to the final 12 jurors and two alternates on Tuesday morning.

Jury selection began Monday with 100 potential jurors. Many were dismissed after stating they could not stay off social media or refrain from talking about the court proceedings.

WATCH: Tremaine Jones trial: Opening statements begin Tuesday

Tremaine Jones trial: Opening statements begin Tuesday

A group of 36 people was brought into the courtroom for questioning. They were asked about their views on law enforcement, firearms, and whether they have donated to police organizations like Back the Blue.

With the courthouse closing at 5 p.m., potential jurors were dismissed for the day around 4:52 p.m. Monday.

The state has a lengthy witness list prepared for the trial. According to court documents, 140 members of the Milwaukee Police Department are listed, with more than 80 who could testify. The list also includes five members of the Milwaukee Fire Department and nearly 25 citizen witnesses.

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