Jury selection begins Monday for the man accused of killing MPD Officer Kendall Corder

MILWAUKEE — Jury selection is slated to begin Monday for the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and injuring another officer.

READ ALSO | Fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder remembered with funeral, procession

Tremaine Jones was arrested after police say he ambushed the two officers who were responding to a "subject with a weapon" call June 26 at 24th and Garfield.

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Editor’s note: While we do not typically use mug shots in our coverage, we are making an exception in this case due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Corder died of his injuries. His partner, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was injured and later released from Froedtert Hospital.

During a preliminary hearing in the case, Milwaukee Police Detective Cedric McFadden described the moment the officers were ambushed.

"As they enter the mouth of the alley in their direction towards the bush, Officer McCray says he sees a flash, then he hears a series of bangs, which at first he thought were a series of fireworks, then the series of bangs again, then he acknowledges — they are gun shots," McFadden said.

When asked what Officer McCray did next, McFadden testified: "He disengages and turns around and sees his partner Officer Corder laying on the ground. He then turns back around, picks up Officer Corder's gun to cover his body and protect him, and calls for help."

Jones pleaded not guilty and a public defender was assigned to his case. He has been held on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest.

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