MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Thursday night, two Milwaukee Police officers were shot in the line of duty.

Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Nicole Waldner said two officers were called to 24th and Garfield for a "subject with weapon." However, as they got closer, the call was upgraded to a "shots fired" call.

Waldner explained when the officers arrived before 9 p.m., they were "unexpectedly fired upon" in the alleyway.

Milwaukee Police confirmed Friday they had arrested a 22-year-old man around 2 a.m.

Sources confirmed for TMJ4 that 22-year-old is Tremaine Jones.

Watch: Tremaine Jones: What we know about the man arrested for allegedly shooting two MPD officers Thursday

22-year-old Tremaine Jones arrested in officer shootings

MPD's arrest log records show Jones was arrested at a home on 37th and Villard, four-and-a-half miles away from where the shooting happened.

Neighbors in that area told TMJ4 they were woken up in the middle of the night to chaos and heard police banging on a nearby door and yelling.

Court documents show, this isn't Jones' first time running from police.

In 2023, Jones pleaded guilty to resisting an officer and driving a stolen car.

A criminal complaint states, in 2021, MPD officers were called for a suspicious person in a suspicious car near north Palmer and west Vine. When they tried to approach the car in question, it sped off.

Officers said they followed the car until it spun out into a snow bank. Eventually, officers arrested two men who were in that stolen car, according to police. One of those men, was Jones.

The victim in this case, who had their car stolen, wrote an impact statement to the judge.

The victim wrote "I no longer feel safe at home and this action has made my child uncomfortable with going outside at night." They also said "I would like restitution, as well as some time served for Mr. Jones to receive the reality that it is not okay to take things from people who work hard."

Court documents confirm Jones was never sentenced to jail time, but did pay the victim restitution and finish community service.

Jones remains in MPD custody and formal charges will be filed with the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error