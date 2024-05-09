'He did what he loved to do:' Patty Jerving opens up about son's line-of-duty death

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of people came together to honor five Milwaukee area law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony, hosted by the Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Executives Association, paid tribute to Milwaukee Police officers Peter Jerving, Matthew Rittner, Michael Draeger, Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jay Balchunas, and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Howard Grundman.

"When we named Peter, we never would have dreamed that that name would be engraved on so many different places," Patty Jerving said.

In her own words, Patty wants the community to know her son Peter.

His name is memorialized across Wisconsin. Soon it will be in the nation's capitol along with others killed in the line of duty.

TMJ4 News

Patty laid the first of the five wreaths during Thursday's ceremony. Each one served as a striking reminder of the people who did not come home.

"It's not how these officers died that made them heroes it's how they lived," said Milwaukee Police Association president Andrew Wagner.

Families and friends connected through heartbreaking sacrifice.

"It’s our duty to recognize and support that particular type of sacrifice, but also remember, give the flowers to those who are here too," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman stated. "The work that's being done while we lay our heads in the bed, while we go about our daily endeavors comes at a cost."

"I have talked with other mothers, who have lost their sons, police officers," Patty shared. "I'm just so grateful that they've walked this path before me and have given me the advice that they have because this is just so overwhelming."

Patty says maybe one day she will be able to offer that same support to others.

As the music and tributes continue, Patty says Peter's name will forever be remembered for his commitment to the city he loved.

"I know personally that he himself would be very humbled by all of this," Patty said. "There are moments when I meltdown, remembering things, but I'm very proud of him. He did what he loved to do, and I'll see him again."

Peter Jerving's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C. next week during National Police Week.

