Remembering Officer Jerving: Community to hold procession, funeral on Monday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — People across Wisconsin and the country are honoring fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving on Monday by holding a procession and funeral for him in the community he helped protect.

37-year-old Jerving was killed in a struggle with an armed robbery suspect early Tuesday morning, according to Milwaukee police. The suspect also died in the struggle, police say.

The TMJ4 News team is providing live updates on Officer Jerving's funeral procession starting at 8 a.m., the funeral services starting at 1:30 p.m. and any other memorials and events for Officer Jerving and his fellow officers.

WATCH PROCESSION, FUNERAL LIVE - Public visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., no livestream

Follow along with our live updates on the procession and funeral of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving:

10:24 a.m. update:

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission issued a statement on the day of Officer Jerving's funeral:

"Today, as many gather to say their final goodbyes to Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, we extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones and the Milwaukee Police Department.



Almost one week ago, we woke up to the terrible news that Officer Jerving had been killed in the line of duty. Since then, we have not only learned more details about that fateful day, but we have also continued to learn about Officer Jerving’s life and his commitment to the City of Milwaukee.



Officer Jerving’s family and friends have shared the enthusiasm and pride that he exhibited after realizing his dream of becoming a Milwaukee Police Officer. A lifelong resident of the City of Milwaukee and a four-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, Officer Jerving proudly served and protected the people of Milwaukee on a daily basis. Just last year, he received an MPD merit award for providing lifesaving care to a shooting victim during extremely dangerous conditions.



It is with heavy hearts that we remember Officer Jerving and his pride and eagerness to serve as an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues at the Milwaukee Police Department as they mourn his loss.



Officer Jerving paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the Milwaukee community, and for this, he will always be remembered."



9 a.m. update:

Visitation begins for Officer Jerving at Elmbrook Church. It will be open until 1 p.m., with the service kicking off at 1:30 p.m.

8:45 a.m. update:

The procession just wrapped for MPD Officer Jerving. He was transported from Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield to Elmbrook Church, where his funeral will take place today. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.

Watch: The full procession from the funeral home to Elmbrook Church

Initial procession for fallen MPD Officer Jerving

7 a.m. update:

No updates as of now. The procession from the funeral home to the church is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Details: Funeral for Officer Jerving

According to the plan released by Milwaukee police, the funeral for Officer Jerving will be held at Elmbrook Church at 777 S. Barker Rd. in Brookfield, Wisconsin on Monday, Feb. 13. Public visitation is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service starts at 1:30 p.m.

The procession from Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield to Elmbrook Church starts around 8 a.m. That route is as follows: east on West Capitol Drive from 21600 W. Capitol Drive to N. Barker Road, south on N. Barker Road from W. Capitol Drive to Elmbrook Church.

How can I donate to the family of Officer Jerving?

Here are the two official ways people can make donations to Jerving's family:

First, you can stop at any Landmark Credit Union branch and donate in person. Your in-person donation can be made out to the "Officer Jerving End of Watch Fund."

Second, you can donate online with the Fallen Heroes Fund for Jerving.

Jerving's family has approved both methods of donation, and the money will go straight to them.

What happened between Officer Jerving and the suspect?

As TMJ4 News extensively reported, Milwaukee police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson.

Police say Thompson shot Officer Jerving while in a struggle with another officer. Police say the officer who was shot fired back. During the exchange, Thompson was also shot. Police say Officer Jerving discharged his firearm, striking Thompson.

via Milwaukee police Terrell Thompson

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a press conference that the incident happened after officers attempted to arrest a 19-year-old suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened late Monday night on West Good Hope Road, police said.

Watch: Chief describes deadly shooting

Milwaukee police provide update after officer killed

When chasing the suspect, one of the officers caught up to him, and a struggle ensued. Chief Norman said the suspect used a handgun to shoot an officer.

Officers shot back, and the suspect was struck.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Chief Norman said the officer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Officer Jerving was 37 years old and had four years of service with the department.

The suspect died at the scene of the shooting. MPD said it's unclear whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or if one of the officers' shots killed him.

Pastor shares new way to donate to fallen police officer

Remembering fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving

Community mentor reacts to fallen officer, says more work needs to get done on violence

